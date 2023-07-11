Rain the only winner as Shropshire’s NCCA Championship opener ends in a draw

Rain was the only winner as Shropshire’s Durant Cricket National Counties Championship opener against Wales ended in a draw.

The Shropshire team line up on the opening morning at Brymbo CC, back from left: Kevin O’Connell (scorer), Ben Lees, Jack Home, Ben Roberts, Sam Ellis, Luke Thornton, Peter Clark; front: Andre Bradford, Sam Whitney, Charlie Home (captain), Tom Fell, Tim Maxfield

The wet weather meant only 20.1 overs were bowled, all on the opening afternoon, at Brymbo Cricket Club, with the two final days totally washed out.

“It’s rained for three days and it’s been very frustrating for everyone,” said Shropshire’s head of cricket Ed Home.

- Advertisement -

“The ground staff did all they could in very difficult circumstances.

“The pitch was only really just about fit to play on Sunday afternoon and since then we’ve just watched it rain.”

After a delayed start on the opening day following overnight rain, play got under way at 2pm, with Shropshire invited to bat

Shrewsbury all-rounder Peter Clark, making his Championship debut having played a T20 match at Northumberland in May, made 23 before heavy rain led to the players having to go off with Shropshire on 43-2, with Tom Fell and Tim Maxfield the not out batters.

Both teams had to settle for four points.

Shropshire will hope for better luck with the weather when they play their next Championship game, a three-day fixture against Cornwall, which starts at Bridgnorth Cricket Club on Sunday, July 23.