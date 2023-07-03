Joy excelled on Lady Captains Day at Bridgnorth Golf Club

60 ladies from Bridgnorth Golf Club turned out to play in Suzanne Huxley’s Lady Captain’s Day, which was blessed by a beautiful, pleasant rain free day, which made for some very good scores.

2023 Ladies Captain – Suzanne Huxley presenting Joy Foster with 1st prize in Division 1 and the Brenda Camm Trophy for the Best Stableford Score on the day. Photo: Mike Purnell

Starters on the 1st Tee for the day were John Overton, Nick Cook and Peter Edwards (LC’s father).

Players were treated to refreshments at the Halfway House including home baked cakes, provided by the Ladies Committee. On hand to serve refreshments and beverages were Mike Golding and Paul Axworthy followed by Kelvin Jones and Liz Rochelle. David Deighton, who provided and dispensed copious amounts of Pimms, which proved very popular with the ladies.

The ladies returned to the Club for a meal, main course with a glass of and wine provided by Lady Captain followed by a selection of delicious desserts supplied by the Ladies’ Committee. All the players were presented with a generous gift of a water flask by the Lady Captain Suzanne Huxley.

After dinner Suzanne welcomed her guests and all the ladies and thanked everyone involved in helping her on her special day. which was followed by prize giving.

There were 19 prizes, which were presented by the 2023 Ladies Captain, Suzanne Huxley:

Division 1: 1st Joy Foster (41), 2nd Lynn Davis (38), 3rd Sally Weaver (37) & 4th Angela Hinton (36)

Division 2: 1st Norma Stiles (36), 2nd Lynn Andreae (35), 3rd Claire Hull (33) & 4th Margaret Thompson (33)

Division 3: 1st Kate Teagle (39), 2nd Angela Purnell (32), 3rd Sue Ward (27) & 4th Dot Rochelle

Past Captain’s Prize: Alison Grove (35), Committee Prize: Madam President, Vivien Catterall (32),

Madam President’s Prize for front 9 Bego Gomez (19)

Madam President’s Prize for back 9 Maz Heseltine (17)

Nearest the Pin on the 3rd (Div 1), Angela Hinton,

Nearest the Pin on the 9th (Div 2), Claire Hull

Nearest the Pin on the 14th (Div 3), Kate Teagle.

There were 3 twos winning £19.33p each – Joy Foster on 3rd, Maz Heseltine on 14th & Norma Stiles on 9th.

Winner of the Brenda Camm Trophy – For the Best Stableford Score on the day – Joy Foster with 41 points.

A total of £107 was raised for Lady Captain’s charity Winston’s Wish from the sale of Charity Squares and scratch cards.

A few words from the overall winner Joy Foster – ‘I was very fortunate to have pulled my ‘A’ game out and actual won the day with 41 points. My thanks to my playing partners, Vanessa Statham and Stephanie Overton, for keeping me motivated. I had 23 points on first 9, then 1 point on the 10th, then a glass of Pimms and a slice of cake, at the Halfway House, energized me to get back on track, to score 18 on the back 9.

It was lovely to get dressed up, having a meal and glass of wine or two and finally sitting outside enjoying the warm summer night, bliss! My thanks to Suzanne for a well organised day and for the metal water bottle we each received and the lovely handbags received by winners of the day.’