17.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 30, 2023
Now Playing:

Local young driver leading the order at one of the biggest ever Loton Park Hill Climbs

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The weekend of the 8 and 9 July will see two separate one-day events at the popular Hill Climb near Shrewsbury.

One of the biggest ever hill climb gatherings of 20 classic Formula Ford cars, all built before 1994, will take place at Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury next weekend.

Local driver

Leading the order will be young driver Tom Weaver, of Ludlow, who set a class record of 56.28 seconds in his Van Diemen RF91 at this meeting last year.

Tom, said: “It’s great to see so many Formula Fords competing together as all the cars are almost identical in specification, with no slick tyres or aerodynamic wings to assist the driver, just relying on pure nerve and skill, so the competition within the class will be fierce, especially as there are so many experienced racers entered.

Action over the weekend

- Advertisement -

The two separate one-day events will welcome several car clubs including seven cars in the Triumph Register, around 20 cars in the Caterham & Lotus Seven Club Speed Championship and a dozen exotic Ferrari cars in the Pirelli Ferrari Hill Climb Championship.

Other championships, including the Allswage UK Loton Park Championship for Hagley Car Club members, will see a diverse range of machines ranging from a Vauxhall Nova, Porsche Boxster, Lotus Exige, Subaru Impreza and Fiat X19 through to a Radical Prosport and a Pilbeam MP58 racing car.

The action starts at 9am on both days, with all facilities on site and further details can be found on the host club’s website.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP