Local young driver leading the order at one of the biggest ever Loton Park Hill Climbs

The weekend of the 8 and 9 July will see two separate one-day events at the popular Hill Climb near Shrewsbury.

One of the biggest ever hill climb gatherings of 20 classic Formula Ford cars, all built before 1994, will take place at Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury next weekend.

Local driver

Leading the order will be young driver Tom Weaver, of Ludlow, who set a class record of 56.28 seconds in his Van Diemen RF91 at this meeting last year.



Tom, said: “It’s great to see so many Formula Fords competing together as all the cars are almost identical in specification, with no slick tyres or aerodynamic wings to assist the driver, just relying on pure nerve and skill, so the competition within the class will be fierce, especially as there are so many experienced racers entered.

Action over the weekend

- Advertisement -

The two separate one-day events will welcome several car clubs including seven cars in the Triumph Register, around 20 cars in the Caterham & Lotus Seven Club Speed Championship and a dozen exotic Ferrari cars in the Pirelli Ferrari Hill Climb Championship.



Other championships, including the Allswage UK Loton Park Championship for Hagley Car Club members, will see a diverse range of machines ranging from a Vauxhall Nova, Porsche Boxster, Lotus Exige, Subaru Impreza and Fiat X19 through to a Radical Prosport and a Pilbeam MP58 racing car.



The action starts at 9am on both days, with all facilities on site and further details can be found on the host club’s website.

