First ‘Athletics Festival’ to be held in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Athletics Club is set to launch its first-ever Athletics Festival which aims to engage children in sports and connect with the local community.

The event to be held on Saturday 29 July will feature live music, food, carnival games, as well as on-track races and jumps, creating a fun-filled experience for all attendees.



The festival, endorsed by England Athletics, welcomes athletes aged 8-14 to participate in events such as the 60m sprint, 800m, long jump, and standing high jump. It will be free to take part in the athletics, although registration is mandatory via Shrewsbury AC. This event is open to all – whether you’re a member of an athletics club or not.

England Athletics

The Athletics Festival is endorsed by England Athletics, the governing body for athletics in England. Competition Partnerships and Innovation Manager, Nichola Skedgel, said:



“Athletics is the foundation of all sports which is why we are thrilled to be working in partnership with Shrewsbury AC on their festival of athletics. It is everything a family day out should be; age-appropriate competition played out alongside fun activities and entertainment for all the family to enjoy. We hope everyone has a great day and this will be the start of athletics festivals up and down the country for all the enjoy, regardless of age or aspiration.”

Live music and carnival games

The Athletics Festival features live music by Music Heroes, a band composed of music tutors from the Shropshire based music school. Various carnival game stalls will provide entertainment, run by athletes and parents, alongside partners like Energize STW, The Crossbar Foundation, Sport&Brands, Lanyon Bowdler, and Warwick University Athletics and Cross Country, who have confirmed their support for this innovative format.



Santino Dummett, the event organiser, commented: “It’s a great honour that Shropshire has been picked for this England Athletics national pilot. The Shrewsbury AC Athletics Festival will be a great afternoon of active fun for 8-14 year olds in Shropshire”.

Athletics Festival in Shrewsbury 2023

The Athletics Festival will take place at the London Road Sports Centre and Athletics Track, located at London Road, Shrewsbury, SY2 6PR. The event will run from 1-4PM, offering three hours of exciting activities on Saturday, July 29th.



For more information, please contact festival.shrewsburyac@gmail.com or use this QR code:





