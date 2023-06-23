Primary schools football festival held at Telford College

Ten local primary schools took part in a football festival at Telford College – which was organised by the college’s sports students.

Primary schools in football action on Telford College’s 3G pitches, officiated by the college’s sports students

The event, for year three and four pupils across Telford & Wrekin, was held on the college’s 3G pitches at the Wellington campus, as part of the English Schools Football Association ‘Kickabout’ festival.

Among the primary schools taking part were Redhill, Hollinswood, Meadows, St Lawrence, Lilleshall, Grange Park, Short Wood, Donnington Wood, Randlay and Windmill.

- Advertisement -

Jason Jones, Telford College sports lecturer, said: “Our level three sports coaching students ran the event, which involved setting up pitches, score keeping, coaching schools and officiating the matches.”

“Leadership is a key skill in the sports industry and our courses aim to bring out the ‘inner leader’.

“Our level three coaching and physical education course is designed for anyone who aspires to become a teacher or leader within the industry.

“It gives people hands-on experience right from the start as we host several school sports competitions, including the regional finals for the sports hall athletics.

“This course has a great track record of students going on to become PE teachers, sports coaches, business owners and even a head teacher or two!”