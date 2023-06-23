Callum Comes out on top for the 36 Hole Club Championship

The 2023 Club 36 hole Championships took place at Bridgnorth Golf Club over two Saturdays in what turned out to be a thrilling championship playing for two prestigious cups.

2023 Club Champion Callum Brown being presented with the Wetton (Scratch) Trophy and Neil Worton with the Dickson (Handicap) Trophy by the 2023 Mens Captain, Kelvin Jones. Photo: Mike Purnell

Dickson Handicap Trophy, which is awarded to the best 2 round net score and the Wetton Scratch Trophy is awarded to the best 2 round gross score and the winner of the Wetton Scratch Trophy is declared the Mens Club Champion.

The first round saw 68 eager men take to the course, all trying to be in the top 46 to qualify for the second round, which saw a little rain in the morning round, but the course was still playing long, which resulted in some good scores.

Where as the Dickson Handicap Trophy is played over two Saturday mornings, those competing for the Wetton Scratch Trophy have to play two rounds on the same Saturday, which is the norm for a Championship competition.

Callum Brown has been on a high this season, winning county competitions and equalling Bridgnorth Golf Club’s course record last month, but last Saturday Callum was off form and only managed a gross 85, but made up for it on the second Saturday with a first round of 68 followed by a 69 giving him a total of 137 for 2 rounds which is 9 under parr and a massive 12 shot lead which made Callum the Mens Club Champion for the second year running.

That well known veteran golfer Paul McGarry, shot a 149 over his two rounds, which last year would have been enough to win, but this year gave Paul a very creditable second place.

The Dickson Handicapped competition was a much more exciting event, as after the first round Nigel Ridgway had a 2 shot lead with a great score of 70 and although Nigel managed another 70 on his second round, Neil Worton came on form on his second round and carded a net 67 which made Neil the overall winner after a second round countback.

Both winners were over the moon to win the top trophies of the season and both gave traditional speeches, thanking the green staff for the wonderful condition that the course is in, etc.

Results

Wetton (Scratch) Trophy

Pos Name Gross Scores Total

1 Callum Brown 68 + 69 = 137 (9 Under parr)

2 Paul McGarry 75 + 74 = 149

3 George Wall 76 + 75 = 151

4 Dan Taylor 78 + 75 = 153

Dickson (Handicap) Trophy :

Pos Name Hcp Nett Score Total

1 Neil Worton 6 73 + 67 = 140 (On second round countback)

2 Nigel Ridgway 8 70 + 70 = 140

3 Gareth Blower 11 74 + 68 = 142

4 Neil Ridgway 14 72 + 72 = 144