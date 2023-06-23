Award-winning Shrewsbury Club team enjoy Rothesay Classic Birmingham tournament

The Shrewsbury Club’s three regional LTA Tennis Award winners – an impressive success story for the club and Shropshire tennis – enjoyed a special day at this week’s Rothesay Classic Birmingham tournament.

The Shrewsbury Club’s regional LTA Tennis Award winners had an enjoyable day at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Priory Club, from left: Club manager Alvin Ward, managing director Dave Courteen, housekeeping manager Paul Cartwright, club PA Ann-Marie Andrew, LTA president Sandi Procter, LTA deputy president Roy Colabawalla, club coach Henry Broadhurst, the winner of the Midlands connecting communities award, operations manager Richard Micklewright, and club coach and kids camp co-ordinator Amy Dannatt, the winner of the rising star award for the Midlands

Amy Dannatt and Henry Broadhurst, both part of the club’s coaching team, received their awards as Midlands winners in the rising star and connecting communities categories respectively.

The club has also been selected as the region’s competition of the year for hosting the ITF World Tennis Tour W100 tournament last November.

Both Amy and The Shrewsbury Club have been shortlisted for national LTA Awards, with the overall winners to be announced during a ceremony at the National Tennis Centre at Roehampton on July 4.

Regional winners were invited to the Edgbaston Priory Club to be presented with their awards by LTA president Sandi Procter.

Wednesday’s visit included the Midlands winners being introduced to the crowd on the Ann Jones Centre Court.

After enjoying lunch, a question and answer session followed with Freya Christie – a regular visitor to The Shrewsbury Club to play in ITF tournaments – and her doubles partner Ali Collins.

The award winners also watched some of the leading women’s tennis players from around the world competing on Edgbaston’s grass courts in the WTA tournament.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, was joined by several colleagues as he collected the regional competition of the year trophy.

Rising star Amy continues to gain experience as a tennis referee and official. Alongside her busy role at the club, she helps ensure popular events in the Shropshire tennis calendar, including the County Championships and Battle of Shropshire, are such a success.

Henry leads The Shrewsbury Club’s schools’ programme which promotes tennis to youngsters across Shropshire.

Dave said: “It was an excellent day, one to remember, and it was fantastic to see Amy and Henry, who are both very popular members of our coaching team, stepping forward to receive their awards.

“We are extremely proud of them and all they have achieved.

“We are delighted to have been recognised with a regional LTA award for the Budgen Motors W100 tournament when so many brilliant volunteers worked alongside our dedicated team to make the event a success.

“We now look forward to hosting the tournament once again in October.”

Fiona Jones, the chair of Tennis Shropshire, and Simon Jones, the LTA councillor for Shropshire, both attended the regional presentation at Edgbaston.

Fiona said: “As a relatively small county in tennis terms, it is very pleasing to have three really strong regional winners from Shropshire.

“It was also wonderful that Amy, as winner of the rising star award, was asked to do the coin toss on the centre court before the day’s second match between Barbora Krejcikova and Cristina Bucsa.

“It was lovely for the winners to receive their Midlands awards at a beautiful grass court tournament and also have the chance to watch such good quality tennis.”

Shropshire’s former LTA president Cathie Sabin was instrumental in the launch of the LTA Tennis Awards in 2015 to highlight and reward the achievements of people, clubs and schools around the country.

This year’s county winners in a number of categories were initially announced at Tennis Shropshire’s AGM in January.

The Shropshire winners then went forward to the next stage, the regional awards for the Midlands, which also featured county winners from Derbyshire, Hereford & Worcester, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and Warwickshire.

This year’s LTA Tennis Awards winners were selected from more than 2,200 nominations in England, Scotland and Wales across 13 different categories.