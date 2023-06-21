Shropshire Leopards lose by three wickets against Herefordshire’s Development XI at Ludlow

Shropshire Leopards lost by three wickets in a 50-over match against Herefordshire’s Development XI at Ludlow Cricket Club.

The Shropshire Leopards side face the camera at Ludlow, back from left: Oliver Parton, James Wojda (coach), Amar Jassal, Alex Selby, Matt Lamb, George Cheshire, Joe Williams, Josh Darley, Tyler Ibbotson (coach), Ed Prideaux; front: Alex Johnson, Luke Thornton, Charlie Walker, Dan Walker

Captain Luke Thornton top scored with 49 as the Leopards – the new name for the county’s Academy/Development side this season – were bowled out for 202 in the 44th over after electing to bat.

The visitors then responded with 204-7 to seal victory in Sunday’s match.

This was the first time the Leopards have taken to the field this season as the wet weather meant no play was possible in two scheduled T20 matches against Ellesmere College and Shrewsbury School.

Skipper Thornton, who plays for Shrewsbury, led the way wth 49 as he shared in a fifth-wicket stand of 83 with Shifnal’s Oliver Parton (32).

Matt Lamb, another Shifnal player, was next highest scorer for the Leopards with 26.

Sahil Mahmood took 4-26 from 8.4 overs for Herefordshire, with Harry Donelan claiming 2-47.

Oliver Halion hit 58 in Herefordshire’s successful reply as the visitors, at one stage 159-6, reached their target from 42.4 overs.

Sam Keeling-Wright, batting at eight, ended unbeaten on 34, with Oliver Langford (29), Donelan (25) and Will Elvidge (21) also weighing in.

All-rounder Thornton took 2-25 from six overs, while there was also some joy with the ball for Sentinel’s George Cheshire and Ludlow’s Joe Williams as they claimed 2-26 and 2-40 respectively, both from 10 overs.

Shropshire Leopards will quickly be back in action as they face North Wales under-19s in a 50-over match at Bangor on Sunday.