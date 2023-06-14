14.8 C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Ladies 36 Hole Club Championship takes place at Bridgnorth Golf Club

In weather more suited to sunbathing by a pool, 16 ladies played in the 36 Hole scratch & Handicap championships at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

2023 Ladies Club Champion Imogen Huxley, Ladies Captain, Suzanne Huxley, Vivian Catterall (Club President) and Val Parks. Photo: Mike Purnell
The ladies played 18 holes in the morning, then after a short break, they completed the 2nd 18 holes.

All the ladies are competing for both the Nina Howells Scratch Trophy for best Gross and the Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy for best Nett.

After the first 18 Imogen Huxley was leading the scratch field by 3 shots, recording a gross 84 but was unable to keep her first-round standard, recording 88 for her second round, which gave Imogen a 9-shot lead over Alison Grove, so  Imogen Huxley was declared the Ladies Club Champion and winner of the Nina Howells Trophy, for the second year running.

Val Parkes had a cracking first round in the handicapped field, recording a net 71, which gave her a 3 shot lead, however Val’s second round was not as good netting 79, but it was still enough to give her a 3 shot overall lead.

Vivien Catterall presented her trophy to Val Parkes for the best Nett score and said she was very pleased that her trophy had been won by someone who hadn’t won it before.

Before sitting down to a meal, all players celebrated with a glass of fizz, courtesy of the Ladies Captain, Suzanne Huxley.

Results

Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy for best Nett

Winner –        Val Parkes                     71+79 =150

Runner up      Lynne Andreae             74+ 68 =152

3rd place         Stephanie Overton        80+74 = 154

Nina Howells Scratch Trophy for best Gross

Winner           Imogen Huxley             84+88 = 172

Runner up      Alison Grove                87+94 = 181

3rd place         Stephanie Overton        97+91 = 188

Over the two rounds there were 5 twos – Imogen Huxley, Jing Reade, Alison Grove, Stephanie Overton, Lynne Andreae.

