Knockin and Kinnerley Cricket Club announce five year partnership with Morris Lubricants

Knockin and Kinnerley Cricket Club (KKCC) have announced a five year sponsorship partnership with Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants.

Hugh Morris, Club Chair, Knockin and Kinnerley Cricket Club, Andrew Goddard, Executive Chairman, Morris Lubricants, Patrick Evans, Committee Member, Knockin and Kinnerley Cricket Club

The deal adds to a much-valued existing covers sponsorship deal and will see the Morris Lubricants logo feature on all KKCC adult playing shirts, as well as introducing company signage around the ground.

Knockin and Kinnerley Cricket Club Chair, Hugh Morris, said:

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to align with such a well-known and respected local business as Morris Lubricants. Our club will benefit from both the support and connection with Morris Lubricants and the other Paterson Enterprises brands, and we very much look forward to developing the relationship over the coming years.

“We hope the prominent Morris Lubricants branding on the shirts and banners around the ground will deliver good coverage and demonstrate great value for our sponsors investment. As part of the partnership we’ve offered a fun, friendly, game of cricket for our KKCC select XI vs a Paterson Enterprises employee team in the summer and we can’t wait to welcome them along to experience the atmosphere and facilities at our great club.”

Andrew Goddard Executive Chairman for Morris Lubricants, commented:

“It’s fantastic to be able to support grassroot sports, especially when they form a vital part of the local community and Knockin and Kinnerley Cricket Club certainly does that. Cricket clubs and other sport clubs help to promote fitness and wellbeing as well as offer place for people to meet and relax and it’s great to get involved.”