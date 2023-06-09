Budgen Motors W100 tournament to return to The Shrewsbury Club

The Shrewsbury Club will again host the prestigious ITF World Tennis Tour later this year, the tournament will see world-class tennis return to Shropshire this October.

A capacity crowd of more than 500 people enjoyed finals day at the Budgen Motors W100 tournament at The Shrewsbury Club last November

The announcement was made as Czech Republic star Karolina Muchova, who played in the Budgen Motors W100 tournament at The Shrewsbury Club last November, is through to tomorrow’s French Open women’s singles final at Roland Garros.

Muchova, 26, who beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in an exciting semi-final yesterday, will face defending champion Iga Swiatek, the top seed, in Saturday afternoon’s Paris final.

Currently placed 43rd in the world rankings, Muchova – who lost to Barbora Palicova in straight sets in the second round in Shrewsbury – has enjoyed a brilliant run of results at Roland Garros to reach her first Grand Slam singles final.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “Karolina Muchova’s success at the French Open just shows the quality of the players that we get playing here.

“We have had players competing at The Shrewsbury Club in the past that have gone on to greater things perhaps three or four years later, the likes of Jack Draper.

“But now that we are staging much bigger and higher profile tournaments, we are seeing players already at their prime entering the tournaments that we so enjoy hosting.

“It’s fantastic that just seven months after playing in Shrewsbury that Karolina, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals in 2021, is now through to the French Open final.

“It’s a timely reminder of the quality of the tournaments we have at the club. We are now really looking forward to seeing who will be playing in Shrewsbury in October.”

The Budgen Motors W100 tournament will be the biggest event in women’s tennis, outside of the grass court season, to be held in the UK this year.

Set to feature leading British and international players, the tournament is to take place at the Sundorne Road venue’s indoor courts between October 15-22, with tickets now on sale.

Czech Republic ace Marketa Vondrousova, a French Open finalist 2019, won both the singles and doubles titles in Shrewsbury last November.

A strong line up of international stars headed to Shropshire, including Muchova, while last year’s event also featured Jodie Burrage and Katie Boulter, both currently in the top three of the British rankings.

Dave added it’s exciting news that the W100 – which is part of the LTA’s Performance Competitions Calendar – is returning.

He said: “We are delighted to be bringing the ITF World Tennis Tour back to The Shrewsbury Club.

“We are really proud to be hosting such a prestigious event which provides Shropshire tennis fans with the opportunity to watch world class tennis close to home.

“It will be an incredible festival of tennis, with lots of fun events lined up to complement the tennis, including an interactive fan zone, live music and many more activities.

“Tickets are now on sale from the tournament website and we encourage people to purchase them as soon as possible as the tournament was very well supported last year.”

He added: “It would not be possible to stage events like this without the fantastic support of local businesses, so we thank them for their wonderful backing.

“We are delighted to once again have Budgen Motors, such excellent supporters of the tournaments we stage for many years, as the headline sponsors.”



