Midland drivers heading to the hills…

Shropshire’s premier motor sport venue, Loton Park, near Shrewsbury, welcomes drivers in the Midland Hill Climb Championship for two days of speed and spectacle this coming weekend (10/11th June).

Championship leader Rodney Eyles in the Alfa Romeo 4c. Photo: Gail Knight

Veteran driver Rodney Eyles is currently leading the championship in his beautiful Alfa Romeo 4c sports car, but he is being chased hard by Andy Tippett in a Brabham BT30X, Phil Tucker in a Vauxhall Nova and Steve Garner in a Westfield, which illustrates perfectly the wide variety of cars taking part in this class-based series.

An invitation to the Porsche Club GB Speed Championship will see over 20 examples of the iconic marque competing along the tight and demanding parkland track at Alberbury, with Carrera, Boxster, Cayman and 911 variants taking part on both days.

The Allswage UK Loton Park Championship, for host club Hagley members, sees a close battle with a distinctly French flavour between the Peugeot 205 shared by Tony and Joe Feakins, and the Renault Clio cars of Richard Case and Andrew Feakins.

In the racing car classes, the 1100cc section has no fewer than 15 entries, with young drivers Tom Weaver of Ludlow and Tom Morgan of Ellesmere, each driving Empire Evo cars and sharing with their fathers Richard and Steve respectively, will be favourites for family honours!

Other local drivers taking part include Roger Moran of Ludlow in a Renault Alpine A110, Simon Price of Shrewsbury in a Westfield, Mike Harriman of Bridgnorth in a Renault Clio, Lindsay Summers of Tenbury Wells in a DJ Firehawk, Tony Adams of Shrewsbury in a Lotus Exige Cup, Samantha Lester of Ludlow in a Van Diemen, Jonathen Varley of Telford in a GWR Predator and Phillip Steele of Welshpool in a Porsche Boxster.

The action starts at 9am each day, children under 16 are admitted free, full facilities are available onsite and further details can be found at hdlcc.com.