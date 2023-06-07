16 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Now Playing:

Midland drivers heading to the hills…

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s premier motor sport venue, Loton Park, near Shrewsbury, welcomes drivers in the Midland Hill Climb Championship for two days of speed and spectacle this coming weekend (10/11th June).

Championship leader Rodney Eyles in the Alfa Romeo 4c. Photo: Gail Knight
Championship leader Rodney Eyles in the Alfa Romeo 4c. Photo: Gail Knight

Veteran driver Rodney Eyles is currently leading the championship in his beautiful Alfa Romeo 4c sports car, but he is being chased hard by Andy Tippett in a Brabham BT30X, Phil Tucker in a Vauxhall Nova and Steve Garner in a Westfield, which illustrates perfectly the wide variety of cars taking part in this class-based series.

An invitation to the Porsche Club GB Speed Championship will see over 20 examples of the iconic marque competing along the tight and demanding parkland track at Alberbury, with Carrera, Boxster, Cayman and 911 variants taking part on both days.

- Advertisement -

The Allswage UK Loton Park Championship, for host club Hagley members, sees a close battle with a distinctly French flavour between the Peugeot 205 shared by Tony and Joe Feakins, and the Renault Clio cars of Richard Case and Andrew Feakins.

In the racing car classes, the 1100cc section has no fewer than 15 entries, with young drivers Tom Weaver of Ludlow and Tom Morgan of Ellesmere, each driving Empire Evo cars and sharing with their fathers Richard and Steve respectively, will be favourites for family honours!

Other local drivers taking part include Roger Moran of Ludlow in a Renault Alpine A110, Simon Price of Shrewsbury in a Westfield, Mike Harriman of Bridgnorth in a Renault Clio, Lindsay Summers of Tenbury Wells in a DJ Firehawk, Tony Adams of Shrewsbury in a Lotus Exige Cup, Samantha Lester of Ludlow in a Van Diemen, Jonathen Varley of Telford in a GWR Predator and Phillip Steele of Welshpool in a Porsche Boxster.

The action starts at 9am each day, children under 16 are admitted free, full facilities are available onsite and further details can be found at hdlcc.com.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP