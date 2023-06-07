16 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Charity begins at Bridgnorth Golf Club for Severn Hospice

On completion of her Captaincy, Past Ladies Captain Ali Grove was pleased and delighted to hand over a cheque for £2621.91 to her chosen charity, Severn Hospice Bridgnorth.

Ali Grove 2022 Ladies Captain, handing her cheque to Nicky Green, Senior Community Fundraiser for Severn Hospice
Entry fees and Donations from our Mixed Charity Open, run by Jane Jasper kickstarted the fund raising and further raffles and donations from other Ladies Opens during the year helped boost the sum raised.

Ali said: “I would like to thank all the members at Bridgnorth Golf Club and other golf club members, who have bought Jam and chutney at our opens, for supporting my Charity during the past twelve months but particularly Barbara Talbot who raised a staggering £1435 from selling her home made jams and chutneys at all our Opens, which is much appreciated.”

Nicky Green, community fundraiser for Severn Hospice said: “It was a pleasure to meet everyone at the golf club and we are so grateful to them for their donation. To have their support means a great deal to us and we were delighted that Ali chose us to be her charity when she was captain.

“The fundraising the club undertook during her captaincy will enable us to be there for many local people who are living with incurable illnesses. We have to raise £2 for every £3 we spend, and this is only possible thanks to the generous donations and support from groups such as Bridgnorth Golf Club.”

Ali also said, “Severn Hospice are such a deserving charity, having touched not only personally my family, but so many members families at Bridgnorth Golf Club, that it was a natural choice to have as my charity.”

