Bridgnorth Golf Club pair win the county Brian Lewis Trophy

By Shropshire Live

Congratulations go to Callum Brown and Ryan Forrest from the Bridgnorth Club for winning The SHUGC Brian Lewis Trophy.

Callum Brown, President Charles Sievewright, Ryan Forrest
Twenty two pairs entered the Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs (SHUGC) Brian Lewis Trophy, which was hosted by Church Stretton GC on Saturday 27 May.

The competition was played over 36 holes in foursomes. With the combined gross scores from each round counted.

Callum Brown and Ryan Forrest from the Bridgnorth Club scored 62+71=133 which gave them first place by 5 shots. Harry Morris & Luca Zammuto were in second place with 138.

In Joint third place were Brad Dunning & Alex Nixon, Jon Houlston & James Showell on 142.

After the game Ryan said: “So Callum and I won the Brian Lewis for the 2nd time on Saturday, also winning the combined trophy for the lowest combined gross in the Clee salver and Brian Lewis.

“This year’s event was brought forward from September to May and after winning for the first time in torrential rain and wind, Saturdays event was a little different with the course hard and fast and very demanding in glorious sunshine.

“We shot a 4 under gross first round to lead by 6 shots then finished with a 5 over afternoon round with the greens becoming increasingly more difficult after drying out even more than the morning eventually winning by 5 shots.”

