Telford College footballers are crowned league champions

By Shropshire Live

Telford College’s men’s football team has lifted the league title after completing an entire season undefeated.

Telford College men’s football team celebrates with the trophy after an undefeated season
The team, made up of students from various curriculum areas, topped their division of the ECFA West Midlands Men’s League after winning 12 and drawing two of their 14 matches.

They scored 62 goals in the process, conceding just 22, to get the better of rival teams in the division including Stoke-on-Trent, Stafford, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Sandwell, and the Wolves foundation.

Striker Sam Salifu, a second year sports student at Telford College, was named player of the season. The 18-year-old, from Wellington, scored 16 goals.

Claire Riekstins, Telford College sports tutor, said: “It has been a terrific season – one of the best we have had for many years.”

The ECFA league is run by the English Colleges Football Association, the national governing body for football at further education level.

