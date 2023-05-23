16 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Trophy time for Shropshire Ladies Winter Doubles League winners

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The divisional winners received their trophies as the annual Shropshire Ladies Winter Doubles League held its presentation evening at The Shrewsbury Club.

Division Two winners Mig Jones and Jane Brown
Division Two winners Mig Jones and Jane Brown

The popular tennis competition, organised by Merill Holt, featured six divisions this time with a host of matches played around the county during the winter months.

Reflecting on the continued success of the Winter League, Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones said: “It’s been very well run by Merill Holt for a number of years and it was great to have six divisions this year.

- Advertisement -

“The league gives women the opportunity to carry on playing competitive tennis throughout the winter months between September and March.

“Matches are played home or away around the county and it’s nice that so many players and so many clubs support the league.

“It’s very popular, it’s very sociable, and we are very grateful that Merill puts in so much effort into running it.”

Fiona Edwards and Karen Sullivan were this year’s division one winners.

The presentation evening also included a short tennis competition, played in the Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre, and organised by Simon Haddleton. Nine doubles pairs took part, with Debbie Jones and Teresa Thomas emerging as winners.

Shropshire Ladies Winter Doubles League winners and runners-up

Division One winners: Fiona Edwards and Karen Sullivan; runners-up: Fiona Jones and Amanda Williams.

Division Two winners: Jane Brown and Mig Jones; runners-up: Jay Cheung and Alison Perry.

Division Three winners: Jill Gwilt and Merill Holt; runners-up: Jo Fotheringham and Kate Phillips.

Division Four winners: Celia Toogood and Helen Stuart; runners-up: Julia Turner and Catherine Moss.

Division Five winners: Krista Hainsworth and Sue Vaggers; runners-up: Alyson Haywood and Therese Dunphy.

Division Six winners: Louise Heath and Jenny Davies; runners-up: Nicola Hey and Tatiana Ten.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP