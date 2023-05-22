10.8 C
Bridgnorth golfer Bob Baker is ninth name on “Bob Fielding Memorial Trophy”

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Forty-eight Bridgnorth Golf Club Senior men did their best to be the ninth name on the “Bob Fielding Memorial Trophy” which was kindly donated by Bob’s wife, Jane.

2023 Seniors Captain, Dave Gough presenting the Bob Fielding Memorial Trophy to Bob Baker
The trophy is in memory of the much loved 2014 Senior Mens’ Captain Bob Fielding, who sadly lost his fight against cancer, during his Captaincy year.

The competition is an 18 hole Stableford and as is traditional the players have a meal after the competition, which is followed by a friend of Bob Fielding, relating his memories of Bob and this year that honour went to the 2023 Seniors Captain, Dave Gough.

Dave addressed the players and then presented the Bob Fielding Memorial Trophy to the winner, who this year was a past Seniors Captain, Bob Baker with a sterling 37 points.

Results

First was Bob Baker with 37 points. Also with 37 points were Martin Coley and David Traxon, closely followed into fourth and fifth place by Alan Lewis and William Morris both with 36 points.

There were 3 Twos – 1 x Bill Morris on the 9th and 2x David Baker on 9th & 14th.

