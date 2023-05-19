16 Telford primary schools take part in golfing festival

Primary school pupils from across the town converged on Telford College to take part in a day of golfing fun.

Charlie Anson and James Baker working with the students

The college’s sports and public uniformed services students helped to host and run the Golfway Festival, which took place at the Wellington campus.

The event, run in collaboration with the Telford & Wrekin School Sports Partnership, was for years three, four, five and six students, and gave them a chance to hit their first golf shots in a fun and supervised environment.

Mixed gender teams of five got chance to complete a circuit of golf-related skills and challenges, aimed at young people who do not play the sport regularly.

A total of 160 pupils took part, from 16 different primary schools across Telford & Wrekin.

Schools which took part were Captain Webb, Castle House from Newport, Dothill, Grange Park, Hollinswood, Ladygrove, Lawley, Lightmoor, Lilleshall, Muxton, Newdale, Old Park, Redhill, Sir Alexander Fleming, St George’s, and St Peter’s of Bratton.

Jason Jones, Telford College sport lecturer, said: “More than 30 students from our sports and public services courses helped to deliver the event, having been trained up by Alice Lowe, regional development officer for The Golf Foundation.

“We work closely with Telford & Wrekin School Sports Partnership to deliver a variety of sporting events throughout the academic year such as football, sports hall athletics and golf.

“This provides our students on sport and public services courses real life industry experience working with local primary schools to provide children with the opportunity to play sport.”