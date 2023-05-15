Battle of Shropshire a big hit with county’s tennis players

Tennis players came together for the Battle of Shropshire with Team Sabin crowned champions.

Sandi Procter, the president of the Lawn Tennis Association, with some of the junior players who played in the Battle of Shropshire.

The annual Battle of Shropshire, a popular addition to the Shropshire tennis calendar in recent years, once again proved a big hit with county players of all ages.

The event saw players placed in one of two teams – Team Sabin, named in honour of Shropshire’s former LTA president Cathie Sabin, who sadly passed away in 2020, and Team Smith, in tribute to current Tennis Shropshire president Keith Smith.

- Advertisement -

Matches for under-eights through to adults were played at The Shrewsbury Club, with Team Sabin eventually emerging as 69-61 winners.

Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones said: “It was a very close competition again and it continues to go from strength to strength.

“It has become a regular fixture in the Shropshire tennis calendar and we had really good engagement from lots of clubs.

“There were 52 adults and lots of children involved with the event and everyone enjoyed playing.

“Thanks to Simon Haddleton and Amy Dannatt for once again running the Battle of Shropshire and, as always, it was very well organised.”

A number of clubs took part this year

Players from a number of Shropshire tennis clubs and venues took part, including Baschurch, Ellesmere College, High Ercall, Hollies, Lilleshall, Ludlow Castle, Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club, The Shrewsbury Club, Town Walls and Woodfield.