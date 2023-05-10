Classic cars at Loton Park Hill Climb this weekend

Sights and sounds of yesteryear will fill the deer park at Loton Park Hill Climb this weekend when over 25 Austin Seven and Austin Healey cars take to the tree-lined track to race against the clock.

Award winning driver Mary Elliott, of Shrewsbury in the Abarth 124 Spider that she shares with husband Hugh

Organisers Hagley Car Club hosts a wide range of sports, classics, saloons and racing cars having received a capacity entry for the two individual one-day events, at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury on 13th and 14th May.

As well as the invited Austin championship contenders, over 20 cars are competing in the Fassi Classic Speed Championship, a dozen in the BOC New Barn Cars Speed Championship and a further 30 plus in the Classic Marques Championship.

These championships, all run on a handicap basis, attract entries from an eclectic mix of classic cars ranging from an Austin A40, Hillman Avenger, Ford Anglia, MG Midget, Jaguar XK120, Caterham 7, Toyota MR2 and Lotus Elise to a Morgan Roadster.

Loton Park club members are taking part in their own Allswage sponsored championship and Church Stretton driver Rick Leddy will be looking to retain his current top three position in his well sorted Audi TT Coupe.

The action starts at 8.30am each day, with practice runs in the morning followed by timed competition in program order in the afternoons, full facilities are on site and accompanied children under 16 are admitted free.