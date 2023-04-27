10.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Now Playing:

Tennis Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin Community Centre officially opened by LTA president Sandi Procter

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Sandi Procter, the Lawn Tennis Association president, visited Shrewsbury to officially open Tennis Shropshire’s new Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre.

Pictured, from left: Simon Jones, the LTA councillor for Shropshire, LTA president Sandi Procter, Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones and Dave Courteen, managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, at the official opening of the Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre
Pictured, from left: Simon Jones, the LTA councillor for Shropshire, LTA president Sandi Procter, Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones and Dave Courteen, managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, at the official opening of the Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre

Sandi, who has followed Cathie in being appointed as the second female president of the Lawn Tennis Association, officially opened the two-court indoor centre set in a large inflatable dome last Friday.

Located on The Shrewsbury Club site at Sundorne Road, the centre – named in honour of Cathie, Shropshire’s inspirational former LTA president, who sadly passed away in May 2020 – has been welcoming tennis players since last September.

- Advertisement -

The centre’s courts are available to be booked on a pay as you play basis, while it is also proving popular with local tennis clubs and community groups.

“What I like about it is the partnership,” said Sandi. “In the first instance, getting it here was fantastic teamwork, this being a partnership between a private club and a community and a county, along with support from Sport England. It’s been a fantastic team effort.

“It’s a lovely centre and I love that it’s going to be used by the community.

“It is absolutely what Cathie Sabin was about, so I just like the whole idea, concept and the reality.”

Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones, who hosted the opening ceremony, added: “The day went well and it was wonderful to see so many guests who have supported the county over the years together in one place, catching up on memories and with the added bonus of having Sandi Procter in Shropshire to conduct the opening ceremony. It was a chance to fondly remember Cathie and pay tribute to everything she achieved.

“Activities then continued across a busy weekend with a number of local clubs taking the opportunity to play in the centre on Saturday afternoon. The County Cup for under-eights was also held on the same day in the adjacent Shrewsbury Club, making it a very busy Saturday and a great showcase for Shropshire tennis.

“We were also joined by lots of children on Sunday morning for a schools’ roadshow and even more families who came to play in the afternoon, so it was a very full and enjoyable weekend of tennis in our new community tennis centre.”

Guests at Friday’s official opening were welcomed by pupils from Shifnal’s Idsall School – where Cathie was a PE teacher for many years – playing tennis on the centre’s courts.

The guests enjoyed lunch before hearing speeches from Sandi Procter, Simon Jones, the LTA councillor for Shropshire, and Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club.

An exhibition one-set mixed doubles match was then played, a popular finale to the day.

Dave said: “This is absolutely unique in the UK as there’s no other facility that sits on the grounds of a private health club and is supported by a private health club, but runs on a pay as you play community basis.

“We think it’s really important as the biggest club in Shropshire that we are committed to helping to grow the sport in the county and this is part of our commitment to do that.

“We are immensely proud that with Tennis Shropshire operating and taking the lead on the Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre, this excellent facility has come to fruition.

“It was wonderful to have such a well attended opening day and I’m delighted that Sandi Procter as president of the LTA was here to conduct the opening ceremony.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP