Shrewsbury Golfers Chip in £5,000 for Charity

Golfers from Shrewsbury Golf Club chipped in more than £5,000 for two Shropshire charities in a range of events held over the past year.

Shrewsbury Golf Club Director Graham Newton, Ladies Captain Mary Saull, Shropshire Mental Health Trust Chief Executive Officer Heather Ireland, Irene Ferguson, from Axis Counselling with Men’s Captain Ade Price

Club captains’ staged a special charity day auction, fashion show, raffles and a “jar on the bar,” to raise a total of £5,378. The men’s senior section donated £505 from an open golf competition.

Shropshire Mental Health Support and Axis Counselling for sexual trauma share the proceeds for their charities based in Shrewsbury.

Men’s Captain Ade Price praised members at the Condover club for their generosity to both well deserving charities which did magnificent work throughout the county to help people in need.

“Both charities received £2,639 which is a great effort from members considering the cost of living crisis. People have been very generous.”

A specialist charity in Shrewsbury town centre, Axis supports victims of sexual abuse aged from five-years-old and upwards and their loved ones with therapy, practical and criminal justice support, and advocacy. They also train professionals in the field of sexual abuse.

“Every year, more and more individuals reach out to Axis for support. Last year Axis supported more than 1,700. Every penny we receive makes a difference and helps ensure that victims and survivors of sexual abuse get the help they need. That is why we are so incredibly grateful for the generosity of Shrewsbury Golf Club and its members,” said Axis Chief Executive Officer Becky Jones.

Ladies captain Mary Saull said that half the money raised would go towards a newly bought wellbeing vehicle at the mental health support HQ at Holywell St, near Shrewsbury Abbey.

Shropshire Mental Health Support runs a 24 hour support phone service, overnight mental health support, cafe, craft room and a lounge to relax.

“We won’t stop until everyone experiencing mental ill health gets the support and respect they deserve,” said the charity’s Chief Executive Officer Heather Ireland.

“We are incredibly proud of our wellbeing vehicle which will be going to those harder to reach parts of the county and offer support that we know is so greatly needed.”

“The vehicle will be going out daily with two trained mental health support staff who will be on hand to listen and signpost where necessary. We will be armed with literature to help anyone who may be suffering.”