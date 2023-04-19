New captain Charlie Home to lead Shropshire in this weekend’s T20 opener against Cheshire

New captain Charlie Home will lead a squad of 13 when Shropshire’s National Counties Cricket Association season gets under way this weekend.

Shifnal Cricket Club hosts Shropshire’s opening T20 fixture of the season against Cheshire on Sunday

Shropshire face Cheshire in two T20 matches at Shifnal Cricket Club on Sunday, with the opening fixture starting at 11am.

Having just returned to Shifnal to play his club cricket, skipper Home will be in familiar surroundings.

“The players are looking forward to it,” said Shropshire’s new head of cricket Ed Home. “I’m excited for everybody. They’ve all trained hard and it’s a big opportunity for those selected.”

Worcestershire seamer Mitchell Stanley, who represented Shropshire, his home county, at a number of age group levels before making his first team debut in 2021, is named in Sunday’s squad.

Stanley, 22, who plays his club cricket for Shifnal, made his Worcestershire debut in the T20 Blast last June. He was then selected to play for Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

“It’s great that he’s playing,” added Home. “We thank Worcestershire for their co-operation and support.”

Former Worcestershire batters Tom Fell and Ollie Westbury – who has played for Shropshire before – are both named in the squad, along with batter James Middleton, another of the county’s new additions over the winter.

There’s also a first call up for Shifnal’s off-spinning all-rounder Shaun Lorimer.

Home said: “Over the last couple of years Shaun’s been impressive in the Birmingham League. His statistics and performances were crying out for higher recognition, but unfortunately he was unavailable last season. He certainly deserves his chance and I am sure he will take it.”

Admission is free for spectators to attend Sunday’s two T20 matches.

Shropshire will also play two T20 group matches against Cumbria at Wem on May 1, either side of trips to Staffordshire and Northumberland.

Shropshire Team

Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), James Middleton (Knowle & Dorridge), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Ollie Westbury (Himley), Jack Home (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Dan Lloyd (Wellington), Shaun Lorimer (Shifnal), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Mitchell Stanley (Shifnal).