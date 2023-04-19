First of the cricket season’s key fund-raising events brought forward

One of a Shropshire charity’s annual fund-raising events has been brought forward from August to take place on the next Bank Holiday.

Mike Hawk, Hawk Cricket, Sami Ahmadzai, and Matthew Cadwallader, The McCarney Foundation

Organised by The McCarney Foundation, The McCarney Cup is a series of short, knockout style format cricket matches with a final winner, which will be hosted by Shelton CC, Shrewsbury on Monday 01 May.

Established in May 2021, to celebrate the legacy of former cricketer, friend, husband and father Eugene McCarney, who passed away in 2020, The McCarney Foundation is aimed at children and young people whose financial or personal circumstances prevent the opportunity to play either cricket or rugby and provides sporting equipment, coaching, assistance with transport to fixtures and guidance on sports psychology.

Since its inception the organisation has raised thousands of pounds. The McCarney Foundation’s strapline Every Moment Counts is based on Eugene’s initials EMC.

The latest person to benefit from the charity’s funding is 16-year-old Afghan Sami Ahmadzai. Along with his family, Sami managed to escape in time before the Taliban retook the country in 2021.

A passionate cricketer who now plays for Madeley CC, he had to leave his kit behind, so the foundation gifted him a new Hawk bag, bat, and other equipment enabling him to continue his dream of playing the game. He will join one of the teams aiming to secure The McCarney Cup on 01 May.

Commenting on The McCarney Cup, which previously took place at the end of August, Eugene’s wife, and the charity’s CEO Pru McCarney, said:

“We generated approximately £5000 at last year’s event, and everyone involved had a great time. However, this year we thought it would be a better idea to promote the foundation early in the season rather than at the end, thus providing those with an interest in becoming an ambassador like Sami, the chance to do so.”