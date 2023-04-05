10.1 C
Easter speed at Loton Park Hill Climb

Sport
A capacity mixed entry of cars and motorcycles has attracted the fastest drivers and bikers from across the country to Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury over the Easter weekend.

Current British champion Wallace Menzies in his Gould GR59
Reigning British hill climb champion Wallace Menzies will be competing in his Gould GR59 single seater racing car against most of the other top ten seeded UK drivers, including Alex Summers of Tenbury Wells and Scott Moran of Ludlow.

Making a ‘come-back’ this year is former top ten driver Will Hall of Romsley, who has bought a brand new Gould GR59 single seater racing car which will appear for the first time this coming weekend, while veteran driver Roger Moran of Ludlow is entered in his recently acquired and highly modified Lotus Exige Mod-Prod car.

Meanwhile several record-breaking riders make up a large entry of 40 motor cycles and side-car outfits competing in their own national hill climb championship, including former local Loton Park track record holder Paul Jarrett, of Kenley, on a KTM.

Several invited clubs will be in attendance including Dews Downton Minis, Westfield Sports Cars, 500 Owners Club and competitors in the Midland Speed Championship.

The Allswage Loton Park Championship for members of organising hosts Hagley Car Club will include Duncan Morgan of Shrewsbury in an Abarth 124 Spider, Chris Westwood of Stourbridge, in a Lotus Elise, Peter Taylor of Whitchurch, in a Mazda MX5, Will Gough of Droitwich, in an Alfa Romeo 4C, Andrew Coleman of Kidderminster, in a Subaru Impreza, Graham Wynn of Shifnal in a Gould GR59, Mike Harriman of Bridgnorth in a Renault Clio and Jonathen Varley of Telford, in a GWR Predator.

