Shropshire County Cricket Club appoints Ed Home as head of cricket

Shropshire County Cricket Club has appointed Ed Home as its new head of cricket ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

Ed Home is excited by his new role as Shropshire CCC’s head of cricket

Home has taken on a role which includes being the club’s team manager and chairman of selectors as Shropshire look forward to a new National Counties Cricket Association campaign getting under way this month.

Shropshire CCC chairman John Hulme said: “After the progress made in 2021, we were faced with new challenges last season in terms of availability of players owing to illness, injury, university commitments, examinations and also the scheduling of first-class county 2nd XI fixtures. That meant we used nearly 40 players over all three formats.

“While this gave opportunity to others it became increasingly apparent as the season developed that, after financial cuts had to be made in terms of personnel following the impact of the Covid pandemic, there was still a pressing need to appoint a team manager and co-ordinator at no additional cost to the club. The administrative burden was beginning to weigh heavily upon a small band of volunteers.

“Ed very kindly offered his services. He’s worked extremely hard with others over the winter months in assembling a core squad of players for the coming season.

“He has played a lot of cricket, has a very sound knowledge of the game and also has good contacts.

“With the increased sponsorship and fresh faces on board, this will all help to strengthen the squad, as well as supporting and developing our young home grown players.

“We feel well prepared for the new season and are quietly optimistic moving forward.”

Home’s family has a long association with the club. His father, Jim, played in the county’s first ever Minor Counties fixture in 1957, while Guy, his brother, is a former captain, and Tom, Ed’s nephew, also played for the club.

His sons have both represented the county. Charlie was named Shropshire’s new captain in October and Jack made his Shropshire first team debut last season. His daughter, Milly, played for Shropshire’s women’s team and now plays for Worcestershire CCC.

Home himself played for Shropshire as a top order batter and represented Wroxeter, Shifnal, Cardiff and London club Hampstead during a long playing career.

He has also toured with the MCC and coached Shropshire junior age group teams.

Home is excited by his new role and wants to help Shropshire enjoy success in the NCCA’s three competitions.

He has been encouraged by the response of the players at the winter net sessions held at Ellesmere College as a new-look squad prepare for the season’s opening fixture, two T20 matches against Cheshire at Shifnal on April 23.

Home will work closely with coaches Dave Nock, Ian Roe and Rod Jones, all of whom will be supporting new skipper Charlie Home.

“I am very excited, it is a great honour to be in this role, and I thank the committee for offering me the chance to help,” said Home, of his new role with the club.

“The winter could not have gone better. The response and feedback from players has been really good, and very heartening for the coaches.

“I went to watch last year and as an ex-player and a keen supporter, I was happy to offer my help.

“In terms of our cricket, we have some great options and combinations, and I see no reason why we cannot have a really positive season.

“First and foremost, it is important that everyone enjoys it and play with smiles on their faces, so let’s embrace the challenges that representative cricket provides. I also want us to engage with the supporters and on match days take time to speak with them where possible.’’

Explaining his new role, Home added: “I suppose my job is to act as a facilitator and where needed to provide advice and help.

“The National Counties competitions offer a fantastic stage for the best recreational players in the country – who would not want to be part of that? Success will undoubtedly attract interest from further up the pyramid.

“There is definitely some young local talent and we are all looking forward to getting started.”