Record entry helps make Shropshire Seniors doubles tournament a huge success

A record entry of 80 players helped make the annual Shropshire Seniors doubles tournament a huge success.

Tennis Shropshire president Keith Smith presented the over-35s ladies trophy to winners Cheryl Evans and Alison McDonald after they beat Karen Sullivan and Fiona Edwards in the final

Sixteen Shropshire clubs were represented in the popular men’s and ladies event held at The Shrewsbury Club, with 32 doubles matches and eight finals played during three busy days.

County trials organised by Fiona Jones, Simon Bird and Holly Mowling in January led to a welcome increase to the entry list, with the eventual list of winners including a number of players enjoying their first taste of victory in this tournament.

Reflecting on the successful event, Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones said: “It was great to have the biggest entry we have known for the doubles event. The quality of tennis was very high, with so many people getting a lot of enjoyment out of playing.

“Liz Boyle did an excellent job as organiser and was very ably supported by Merill Holt and Janet Norton. It was a very well run tournament and an extremely enjoyable weekend for everyone involved.

“Proceeds from the Shropshire Ladies Winter Doubles League were used to provide two trophies for the over-35s and over-50s events, while Tennis Shropshire were also very grateful to the sponsorship of Rehire UK Limited as they supplied trophies for the men’s events.”

The over-35s ladies competition was won for a second time by Cheryl Evans as she successfully teamed up with new partner Alison McDonald, another county player.

Eloise Owen and Debbie Hipperson won the over-50s ladies title for the first time, while there were also first-time winners of the over-60s Rosie Wallace Trophy with Renuka Elliot and Julia Turner victorious.

The over-70s ladies competition was won for the first time by Sue Newborough and Tina Jones as they got the better of Jane Brown and Mig Jones in a championship tiebreak, before being presented with the new Julie Morris Cup by Julie and Bill Morris.

The men’s over-35s competition was won for the first time by Andy Hawke and David Parry.

The tournament’s biggest entry list, eight pairs, came in the men’s over-50s. Richard Barge and Steve Smith were involved in three championship tiebreaks, only losing their third tiebreak semi-final 11-9 against eventual winners Andy Tellwright and Nick Jukes, the number one seeds.

The over-65 men’s title was retained by Iain McDonald and Seabury Salmon, while it was also same again in the men’s over-75s with Geoff Norton, this time playing alongside new partner John Sellek, the winners.

The other tournament finalists were Ted Liddy and Chris Wilson-Clarke, Rob Rue and Mike Paul, Steve Corfield and Graeme Jones, Simon Bird and Peter Wilding, Shirley Barre and Teresa Thomas, Judy Edwards and Chris Webb, and Karen Sullivan and Fiona Edwards.

Organiser Liz Boyle extended her thanks to Tennis Shropshire president Keith Smith, Janet Norton, Geoff Norton, Fiona Jones, Merill Holt, Simon Jones, Tim Rowbury, Simon Haddleton and host venue The Shrewsbury Club.