Telford school celebrate top rugby achievements

Pupils and staff at a Telford secondary school have celebrated top results and achievements on the rugby pitch at the academy end of season presentation.

Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy Captions XV Harry Housley, Y7 Mitchell Brinkworth, Y11 Ashley Eardley, Y8 Ben Carey, Y10 Tyler Smith and Y9 Mason Mills

The presentation at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy in Telford also marked the end of the first rugby season for the first Sports Aptitude pupils at the school.

The five youngsters were selected for their talent and passion for sport and started in September last year as the first Sporting Aptitude students and all play rugby for the school, along with other sports.

The formal presentation evening which attracted over 320 people was the 11th annual event of its kind at the Academy. All of the school teams were congratulated for reaching the knockout stages of the Shropshire County Cup this season with two teams, Under 12s and Under 15s, bringing home the County Cup silverware after winning the Finals.

Individual successes were celebrated including Players’ Player; Coaches Player and Most Improved Player of the year for each team.

More than 50 of the HAD students also play rugby at club level representing various local rugby clubs.

Will Bennett, Director of Rugby at HAD said: “The presentation evening celebrated this season’s amazing rugby achievements at our Academy.

“The Year 7 under 12 boys, which included our first ever Sports Aptitude pupils to be selected for the school, became County Champions whereby they beat Haberdashers’ Adam Grammar in the final – it was an amazing match and really showed what a strong team we have.

“This was the consecutive year that our Year 7 team has brought the cup home. They show such respect on and off the field and we know they are going to go on to great things. It is hard to believe many of them had not even picked up a rugby ball until they arrived at HAD in September.

“Our Year 8 under 13s also made it to the semi-finals in the County Cup where they unfortunately lost to a well drilled team from Prestfelde.

“The success and excitement also continued with the Year 9 under 14s who made it to the final of the same competition but missed out on the silverware after being beaten by Wrekin College.

“Our amazing Year 10 under 15s team weren’t to be outdone by the new Year 7 boys and also brought home the County Cup after beating Shrewsbury School in the final.

“Our Year 11 under 16s also reached the semi-finals with brilliant performances throughout the stages.

“To get all teams to the knockouts is a real achievement and shows the strength of the rugby programme here at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby.”

Mr Bennett said the rugby programme at the school attracted pupils from all over the county and really put HAD on the map against grammar and independent schools. The Sports Aptitude programme had already proved a huge success in its first year, he said.

The presentation event is also a fundraiser for the prestigious rugby programme at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy, along with the senior Rugby tour which this year will see 21 young men travel to South Africa in August for a 14-day rugby tour. They will be playing fixtures against local opposition and enjoy cultural once in a lifetime experiences.

The second cohort of the Sports Aptitude programme has been selected and will start in September. The Sports Aptitude includes a practical test, whereby they complete a range of fitness and motor skill tests, as well as a sport specific assessment.

The first five pupils were selected out of more than 30 applications and have since been joined by two further pupils.

The pupils aged 11 and 12 have been given a new Sports Ambassador sports kit and a bag and attend weekly Strength and Conditioning sessions as well as after-school sports clubs most evenings.

Any businesses who would like to sponsor a South Africa rugby tour player for just £150 or sponsor any other element of the trip can email Mr Bennett on will.bennett@taw.org.uk