Oswestry Cricket Club welcomes Michael French as their 2023 season overseas player

Oswestry Cricket Club has announced that Michael French, a 20-year-old Australian will be joining the club as their overseas player for the 2023 season.

Michael hails from Perth in Western Australia and is both a talented right arm leg-spin bowler, and an aggressive middle order right-handed batter. He has played at various Australian State junior levels and has been selected for the Western Australian Under 19 squad under the Western Australian talent identification team. He is a natural leader on the field and is captain of Mount Lawley DCC, who play in Grade A of the WA Cricket Association league. Michael’s talents do not only lie with Cricket, as he is an exceptional Aussie Rules Football player, but cricket is where his passion lies.

Robbie Clarke, Oswestrys’ 1st XI Captain said “It’s really exciting to have Michael with us this summer. Michael has captained an A Grade side in a highly competitive league in Perth, and I know from playing over there myself how professionally they go about their business. I am sure he will be a fantastic addition to the club, both on and off the pitch.”

Michael will arrive in the UK just after Easter following a 22-hour journey from Perth and should line up for Oswestry in their opening fixture of the Shropshire County Cricket Premier league away at Sentinel 1st XI on Saturday April 15th. Their first home fixture will be the following weekend, Saturday April 22nd when they take on St Georges 1st XI at Morda Road