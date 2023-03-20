Season opener event at Loton Park Hill Climb

Loton Park Hill Climb hosts the first event of the season this coming weekend and most of the top UK drivers have taken the opportunity to come along to give their cars a shakedown before their championship starts in ernest.

Multiple title holder Scott Moran in the Gould GR59 at Loton Park. Photo: Rob McDonald

Based in the Deer Park of Loton Park, at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury, the tight and demanding course will provide championship drivers with a good testing opportunity, while primarily being a competition for club members, who will be competing in a wide range of classic, saloon, sports and racing cars.

Reigning British champion Wallace Menzies will be attending, as will six-times champion Scott Moran, of Ludlow, who will be sharing the powerful Gould GR59 racing car with Graham Wynn, of Shifnal.

Alex Summers, of Tenbury Wells, currently the number two seeded British driver, has spent the past couple of years designing and building his very own AFS P4T top-level racing car and this is on the entry list for Sunday, and having seen sneak preview images, this should create a great deal of interest and be a real spectacle.

It is an all Ladies affair in the pre-1994 Formula Ford Class with entries from Lindsay Summers, Carole Nicholls and Sarah Bosworth, while the guest Fassi Classic Speed Championship will see a Ford Anglia, MG Midget, Hillman Imp, Triumph Vitesse and Mini Clubman in close competition.

The action starts at 9am on Sunday (26th March) and accompanied children aged under 16 have free entry. Full parking and catering facilities are on site and further details can be obtained from the club’s website at www.hdlcc.com.