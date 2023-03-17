12.1 C
Five Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students promoted to higher belt

Five students from local martial arts club Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have been promoted to a higher belt.

Gary Plant, Helen Edwards, Chris Murr Front Oscar Corley, Hugh Chandler, Aubrey Carson and Oliver Broster
Oscar, Hugh, Aubrey, Oliver and Helen were tested on their ability to perform patterns, attack and defend, strength and fitness during the recent grading along with students from other local clubs.

Instructor Gary Plant said, “There was a last minute change of examiner due to illness but the group was unfazed and I was pleased with their effort and focus.

“Since October the younger students have been taught by Chris Murr to cover maternity leave and he’s done a great job of encouraging and motivating them.”

The club now turns its focus onto the new syllabus for the colour belts and onto the upcoming black belt grading in April, with two students being put forward for promotion.

