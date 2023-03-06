Match Report: Raiders 7 – 4 Hexagon Telford Tigers

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Romford to take on the Raiders on the back of a victory over bottom placed Hull in the previous game.

Tigers made the worst possible start to the game by conceding after just twenty four seconds. Matt Gomercic caught out the Tigers’ defence as Raiders had a three man break which ended with Gomercic shooting past Brad Day in the Tigers’ goal.

Telford equalised ten minutes later whilst short handed. Jake Price was serving a tripping penalty when Fin Howells took possession of the puck on the Raiders’ blue line and skated in unopposed on goal, beating Ethan James with a cool finish. But, Raiders were back ahead within a minute when Callum Wells shot from distance went through Day’s legs.

Raiders lead at the break and Tigers had to improve defensively.

Early in the second period, Telford drew level again. Vladimir Luka scored his fourth goal of the weekend with a fierce wrist shot that went in off the bar. Once again though Raiders were back in front within a minute. Aaron Connelly scored a goal which initially was ruled out for being played with a high stick. The officials consulted and eventually awarded the goal. Shortly after Raiders had a fourth goal. Alex Roberts skated in from the left wing unopposed and shot low past Day.

Tigers struck back two minutes later when a shot from the blue line by Jake Price beat the unsighted Hunt to cut the deficit to just one at the end of the second period.

Early in the third period, Tigers pushed hard for the equaliser and drew level when a Scott McKenzie shot was tipped by Rory Herrman from close range past Hunt for Tigers’ fourth goal.

It seemed that Tigers would be the team that scored next as they had considerable possession in the Raiders defensive zone but a turnover on the boards by Price allowed Tjay Anderson a breakaway which he scored on.

Tigers came close to another equaliser when Tom Carlon set up Herrman but Hunt made a superb glove save to keep Raiders ahead.

Raiders then sealed the game with a late power play goal from Jake Sylvester after Rhodes Mitchell-King was called for hooking. The final say on the scoreboard was from Marco Pascale who scored an empty net goal in the dying seconds of the game.

Final Score: Raiders 7 Hexagon Telford Tigers 4.

Scorers: Fin Howells, Vladimir Luka, Jake Price and Rory Herrman.

Man of the match: Rory Herrman.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “If a couple of bounces go our way there is a different outcome to the game. We were the better team for two periods and conceded a very dubious high stick goal against us! At 5-4 we had a great chance to score and on the bench we thought we had equalised but unfortunately their goalie made a great save. Then they answered right back by taking a two goal lead with a minute to go. We were right in the game until the last moments and we deserved something from the game.”