Astronaut Tim Peak to attend Shrewsbury Town’s Military Match Day

Former Army Apache helicopter pilot Tim Peak, who was the first UK astronaut to visit the International Space Station, will deliver the match day ball at Shrewsbury Town’s Military Match Day next month.

Tim Peake. Photo: NASA/Robert Markowitz

This year’s Military Match Day takes place on Saturday 11 March and will see Shrewsbury Town take on Morecambe.

The annual Military Match Day is organised by Shrewsbury Town in the Community and the Shropshire Armed Forces Covenant team. It celebrates the town’s military and is also the club’s way of saying thank you to those who serve.

Ahead of the match, Shrewsbury Town Foundation staff met local Army reservists. E Company, 8th Battalion The Rifles Regiment (8 RIFLES) were invited along to Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium to showcase their equipment including a sharpshooter, machine gun and Javelin Anti-Tank Weapon System.

The visit concluded with the Foundation staff getting a taste of basic infantry tactics when they were briefed on how to patrol including the use of hand and arm signals. Patrolling is one of the ways a unit will find out information about its enemy in the tactical battlefield. It can also be used to disrupt an enemy.

E Company, 8th Battalion The Rifles Regiment gave a taste of basic infantry tactics during their recent visit

Jamie Edwards, CEO of the Foundation said: “We are proud to host the Military Match Day when club and community come together to recognise the important and valued contributions our local Armed Forces make. It will be an honour to welcome our armed forces community into the stadium to enjoy the game.”

Shropshire Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Ian Nellins, said: “On behalf of Shropshire Council I would like to thank Shrewsbury Town Football Club for hosting the Military Match Day and the support they show our Armed Forces not just on Match Day but all year round.

“Our county has a long-standing bond with our military; it is a bond we are all hugely proud of. Match Day will give people the opportunity to speak with both our serving Armed Forces personnel and veterans who are all incredibly proud to serve their country.”