Top seeded pairs take titles at Shropshire Seniors mixed doubles tournament

All the number one seeded pairs emerged as winners as the Shropshire Seniors mixed doubles tennis tournament took place at The Shrewsbury Club.

Keith Smith, the Tennis Shropshire president, with 60s winners Cecely Holliday and Rob Rue

The event, held over two days, featured 30 players from 11 different Shropshire clubs, with four of the 12 matches decided by exciting Championship tiebreaks.

In the over-35s age group, Peter Wilding and Sarah Hardie won two championship tiebreak matches against Matt Humphries/Elena Griffiths and Andrew Hawkes/ Sarah Downes to reach the final.

- Advertisement -

They then faced experienced county players Simon Bird and Cheryl Evans, who only dropped five games in total to lift the trophy as winners.

The over-50s age group saw David Williams and Linda McMahon win their semi-final 11-9 in a Championship tiebreak against Richard Barge and Alison Hayward.

That saw them progress to the final where Adam Davison and Jill Middleton edged a competitive match 6-4, 7-5.

In the over-60s final, Welsh International Rob Rue, playing alongside Cecely Holliday, defeated fellow county players Mike Paul and Jane Williams 6-3, 6-1.

The trophies were presented by Keith Smith, the president of Tennis Shropshire, with the many spectators including Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones and Simon Jones, the LTA councillor for Shropshire.

Thanks were extended to organisers Liz Boyle and Merill Holt, and also to Simon Haddleton, Janet Norton and Geoff Norton for their help.

The men’s and ladies Shropshire Seniors doubles tournaments will be played at The Shrewsbury Club next month.

Taking place on March 25 and 26, it costs £10 to enter to play in either the 35 and over, 50 and over, 65 and over and 75 and over categories.

To book a place, email elizabethboyle1@sky.com