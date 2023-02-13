Match Report: Hexagon Telford Tigers 6 – 3 Sheffield Steeldogs

Hexagon Telford Tigers returned to home ice on Sunday evening to take on the Sheffield Steeldogs after earning a terrific win on the road the previous day against Peterborough.

Tigers remained without Jonathan Weaver and Corey Goodison but added Charlie Webb and Aiden Wilson to the line up.

The first period was a close one with neither side creating much in the way of offense. Sheffield went closest when Jordan Buesa struck the post with a wrist shot.

- Advertisement -

The second period opened with a goal from Sheffield. Alex Graham shooting from distance and the puck going in off the bar, with Brad Day unsighted. Tigers responded quickly and regained parity. A scramble in front of goal saw Lucas Price get the last touch to the puck to force it past Dimitri Zimozdra.

Sheffield regained the lead with the first power play of the period, in what proved to be a fractious one for the visitors. Price was given two penalties – one for boarding and one for unsporting conduct giving Sheffield four minutes of power play. Jack Brammer scored from close range to put Sheffield back ahead. But Tigers were not behind for long. A Danny Rose shot from the blue line was superbly tipped by Fin Howells into the bottom corner of Zimozdra’s goal to draw the sides level.

Sheffield completely lost their discipline and handed Tigers power play after power play. A scramble against the boards in the Tigers’ defensive zone saw Buesa get a penalty for roughing and Tigers take the lead.

Herrman’s shot was expertly tipped by Howells past Zimozdra for Tigers first lead of the night. Graham then caught Herrman with a high stick and was awarded four minutes of penalties. This allowed Tigers to score two further power play goals.

Herrman scored with a superb slap shot from the left circle that flew past Zimozdra. Shortly after Howells and Herrman set up Vladimir Luka to hit an even harder slap shot that Zimozdra stood no chance of saving. Tigers led 5-2 and were comfortably on top.

The third period saw Sheffield get two opportunities to close the gap with power plays. On the second one – a roughing call on Rhodes Mitchell-King – Matt Bissonnette scored with a shot into the roof of the net, to give Sheffield hope of a comeback.

But, within two minutes Herrman had sealed the game with his sixth goal of the weekend! Herrman broke in on goal and scored with a wrap around shot to give Tigers a sixth goal, a four point weekend and three straight victories.

Final Score: Hexagon Telford Tigers 6 Sheffield Steeldogs 3.

Scorers: Fin Howells (2), Rory Herrman (2), Vladimir Luka and Lucas Price.

Man of the match: Rory Herrman.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented: “That was our first 4 point weekend of the season. Again it’s been too long. The team performance tonight and on Saturday in Peterborough are what we require every night. We need that energy, that grit from every player every shift.

“This is the first weekend we have been able to roll 4 lines since the early part of the season and having iced 4 lines over the previous seasons its how I want us to play. That depth is key. The results will come if we all buy in, stick to the process and play for the team. What a second period that was, a great response to going behind at the start of the period. A solid weekend from every player.”