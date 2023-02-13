Bridgnorth Golf Club play for The Acorn Trophy

The Acorn Trophy originally scheduled for December 11th (and which had been cancelled due to snow), took place at Bridgnorth Golf Club on Sunday 22nd January.
Players took part in very frosty conditions and was played over 9 holes.
The field comprised of 40 players playing Greensomes Stableford.
There were some excellent scores considering the icy conditions and unpredictable bounces.
Prize Winners
1st Judith Davies & Chris Watson 22 points
2nd Alison Morgan & Kelvin Weeks 21 points
3rd Bryan McManus & Chris Bonsall 19 points
4th Gina Barker & Mike Golding 17 points
Karen Sawbridge (Mayor of Bridgnorth) and Steve Farrell had the only 2 on the day which was on the 9th and won 2 dozen golf balls.