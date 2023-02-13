Bridgnorth Golf Club play for The Acorn Trophy

The Acorn Trophy originally scheduled for December 11th (and which had been cancelled due to snow), took place at Bridgnorth Golf Club on Sunday 22nd January.

2023 Winners of The Acorn Trophy – Chris Watson & Judith Davies

Players took part in very frosty conditions and was played over 9 holes.

The field comprised of 40 players playing Greensomes Stableford.

There were some excellent scores considering the icy conditions and unpredictable bounces.

Prize Winners

1st Judith Davies & Chris Watson 22 points



2nd Alison Morgan & Kelvin Weeks 21 points



3rd Bryan McManus & Chris Bonsall 19 points



4th Gina Barker & Mike Golding 17 points

Karen Sawbridge (Mayor of Bridgnorth) and Steve Farrell had the only 2 on the day which was on the 9th and won 2 dozen golf balls.