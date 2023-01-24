2.9 C
Two young women rugby players are the latest to secure support from The McCarney Foundation

Support from a local charity has enabled two young Shropshire women to continue their interest and progression in the sport they love.

Amy Olver Telford Hornets RFC, Leanne Bailey and Pru McCarney, The McCarney Foundation and Georgia Gabriel-Hooper, Telford Hornets RFC
The McCarney Foundation aims to help children and young people whose financial or personal circumstances prevents them from playing either cricket or rugby. It has assisted Georgia Gabriel-Hooper and Amy Olver, who are both 19 years old and play rugby for Telford Hornets Women RFC, to purchase kit and maintain their subscriptions to England Rugby and the RFU (Rugby Football Union).

Established in May 2021 by Pru McCarney following the passing of her husband Eugene, The McCarney Foundation has raised thousands of pounds to provide sporting equipment, coaching, assistance with transport to fixtures and guidance on sports psychology. Its strapline Every Moment Counts is based on Eugene’s initials EMC.

Speaking on behalf of herself and Georgia, Amy Olver said: “We were introduced to rugby by our families and colleagues – my brothers have always played, and Georgia met our team captain through work. We travel all over the region with Telford Hornets, competing in the Women’s NC2 Midlands (North) league. The support from Pru and her team at The McCarney Foundation is fantastic. It will enable us to continuing pursuing the sport we love, and we cannot thank her and the organisation enough.”

Pru McCarney said: “Alongside their teammates, these two young women represent the ever-growing interest in women’s sporting activity throughout the UK, whether that’s through direct participation or as spectators and in doing so make us immensely proud of their achievements to date and to come. We wish them tremendous success for the future. Go girls!”

For more information visit: www.themccarneyfoundation.com.

