-1.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Now Playing:

Young martial arts student named ‘Student of the Year 2022’ at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Young martial arts student Ari Carson has been named ‘Student of the Year 2022’ at his club Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do.

Ari Carson
Ari Carson

Instructor Gary Plant said of Ari, who is 8 years old, “Ari was chosen because of his brilliant attitude, desire to learn and for always giving 100% to every lesson.

“He takes help and guidance on board and the results show quickly.

- Advertisement -

“In the recent grading Ari blended in seamlessly amongst older students and we are excited to see what he can achieve in the future. He is also helpful and welcoming towards other students. Well done Ari – a role model student.”

The club also saw six students achieve colour belt promotions as students progress in their training.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP