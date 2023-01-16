Young martial arts student named ‘Student of the Year 2022’ at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do

Young martial arts student Ari Carson has been named ‘Student of the Year 2022’ at his club Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do.

Ari Carson

Instructor Gary Plant said of Ari, who is 8 years old, “Ari was chosen because of his brilliant attitude, desire to learn and for always giving 100% to every lesson.

“He takes help and guidance on board and the results show quickly.

“In the recent grading Ari blended in seamlessly amongst older students and we are excited to see what he can achieve in the future. He is also helpful and welcoming towards other students. Well done Ari – a role model student.”

The club also saw six students achieve colour belt promotions as students progress in their training.