Shropshire CCC announce National Counties Cricket Association fixtures for 2023 season

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s fixtures for the 2023 season have been released by the National Counties Cricket Association – with venues for the matches now also confirmed.

Whitchurch Cricket Club’s Heath Road ground will host Shropshire’s NCCA Championship match against Wiltshire between August 20-22

The county’s fixture list includes four three-day NCCA Championship matches, as well as group games in both the NCCA Twenty20 Cup and 50-over NCCA Trophy competition.

There will also be an NCCA Showcase fixture against first-class opposition, with Shropshire to face Worcestershire at Shrewsbury’s London Road ground in a 50 overs per side match on Sunday, July 30.

Next season is scheduled to start for Shropshire with four group fixtures in the Twenty20 Cup, which will feature two T20 matches each day.

The county’s two opening matches in the competition will be against Cheshire at Shifnal CC on Sunday, April 23.

Shropshire will then face Staffordshire at Leek CC on April 30, before hosting Cumbria at Wem CC on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1 and heading to South Northumberland CC to play Northumberland on May 7.

Shropshire will face Cambridgeshire, Cheshire, Norfolk and Suffolk in the group stage of the NCCA Trophy.

An away game against Suffolk at Sudbury CC will begin Shropshire’s 50-over campaign on Sunday, May 28, with matches also scheduled for three Sundays in June.

Shropshire will welcome Norfolk to Oswestry CC on June 11, host Cambridgeshire at St Georges CC the following Sunday, June 18, and complete their group fixtures away to Cheshire at Toft CC on June 25.

Shropshire will open their NCCA Championship Western Division Two season with a three-day match away to Wales NC at Brymbo CC between July 9-11.

Home matches in the Championship will be against Cornwall at Bridgnorth CC from July 23-35 and Wiltshire at Whitchurch CC from August 20-22, with a trip to Wimborne CC to face Dorset in between from August 6-8.

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s 2023 fixtures

NCCA Twenty20

April 23 v Cheshire (H) at Shifnal Cricket Club

April 30 v Staffordshire (A) at Leek Cricket Club

May 1 v Cumbria (H) at Wem Cricket Club

May 7 v Northumberland (A) at South Northumberland Cricket Club

May 21: T20 Finals Day

NCCA Trophy

May 28 v Suffolk (A) at Sudbury Cricket Club

June 11 v Norfolk (H) at Oswestry Cricket Club

June 18 v Cambridgeshire (H) at St Georges Cricket Club

June 25 v Cheshire (A) at Toft Cricket Club

July 2: Trophy quarter-finals

July 16: Trophy semi-finals

August 27: Trophy final

NCCA Championship Western Division 2

July 9-11 v Wales NC (A) at Brymbo Cricket Club

July 23-25 v Cornwall (H) at Bridgnorth Cricket Club

August 6-8 v Dorset (A) at Wimborne Cricket Club

August 20-22 v Wiltshire (H) at Whitchurch Cricket Club

Showcase Match

July 30 v Worcestershire (H) at Shrewsbury Cricket Club