Thursday, December 15, 2022
Shropshire’s cricketers to host Worcestershire in 50-over match next summer

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s cricketers will host first-class neighbours Worcestershire in an attractive match next summer.

Shrewsbury’s London Road ground will host Shropshire’s NCCA Showcase match against Worcestershire next summer
Shrewsbury Cricket Club’s London Road ground will be the venue for the NCCA Showcase game, a 50 overs per side contest, on Sunday, July 30.

All 20 National Counties Cricket Association clubs have again been given the opportunity to play against a first-class county.

Shropshire played Derbyshire at Shifnal Cricket Club last season.

Shropshire CCC secretary Richard Lees said the match against Worcestershire was one to really look forward to.

He added: “It’s excellent that we will get to play one of our neighbouring counties in the NCCA Showcase game next summer.

“We have such a long association and close ties with Worcestershire, so it will be fantastic for our players to test themselves against first-class opposition once again.

“Hopefully the fixture will stimulate a lot of interest in the county.

“We are delighted that Shrewsbury Cricket Club have agreed to host the game and it will be an eagerly awaited match.”

A number of players have represented both Shropshire and Worcestershire in recent years, with the current Worcestershire first-team squad featuring Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington and Mitchell Stanley, who have all played for Shropshire.

Leach was a member of the Shropshire side which won the MCCA Trophy in 2010.

Pennington made his Shropshire debut in 2017 while Stanley first played NCCA cricket for Shropshire during the 2021 season.

The match will also be useful in Worcestershire’s preparations ahead of the 50-over One Day Cup getting under way.


