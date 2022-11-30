The Shrewsbury Club hosts the LTA Wheelchair Tennis National Finals this week

The LTA Wheelchair Tennis National Finals return to Shropshire this week, with 46 players from around the country taking part.

Craig Nicholson, a member of the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group, will be playing in the LTA Wheelchair Tennis National Finals at The Shrewsbury Club this week. Photo: Getty Images for the LTA

The prestigious tournament, to be held at The Shrewsbury Club between Thursday and Sunday, is the culmination of the LTA’s domestic calendar of National Wheelchair Tennis Series events.

Events have taken place at tennis centres in England, Scotland and Wales throughout the year, including at The Shrewsbury Club in July.

National titles are now set to be decided across a number of singles and doubles events, with the entry list including players from the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group, based at The Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre.

Players and officials will also attend a dinner and annual awards ceremony at the Sundorne Road venue on Saturday night.

The Shrewsbury Club has staged the LTA Wheelchair Tennis National Finals since 2017.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “It’s a real honour to host the event once again and we hope that everybody enjoys their time at The Shrewsbury Club.

“There’s going to lots of quality tennis on court and we hope that the players and officials also enjoy themselves off court at what is always a fantastic event.

“It’s also great that some local players who are involved with the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group are going to play and we wish them success.”

Simon Jones, LTA Councillor for Shropshire, added: “It’s always fantastic to host the Wheelchair Tennis National Finals in the county. It’s always been a successful and well run event by the LTA.

“It’s wonderful to see players from all over the country coming to Shropshire to play in such a prestigious tournament.

“The LTA are happy for the event to return to the county because The Shrewsbury Club do such a great job as hosts.”

Visit the tournament website for more information and the latest results.