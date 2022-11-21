Oswestry Cricket Club win clutch of top awards

Oswestry Cricket Club celebrated a successful night at the Cricket Shropshire awards evening on Friday 11th November, collecting four top awards at a gala evening held in Shrewsbury FC’s Sovereign Suite.

Oswestry CC Award winners Oli Harrison, Naomi Payne and Andrew Leggatt

OCC stalwart, Andrew Leggatt received the Outstanding Contribution Award for Services to Coaching in recognition of more than 20 years devoted to the administration of the club’s exceptional Juniors set up. The club was also awarded the prestigious Clubmark Accreditation (2022-2025) for excellence in safeguarding.

Oswestry Women & Girls’ captain and coach, Naomi Payne, received two awards on the night, including the Shropshire Cricket Coaches Association’s top award of Coach of the Year 2022. Naomi also collected the Women’s Cricket Champion Award for her outstanding work in developing the women and girls’ team at the club and wider encouragement of female participation in the sport across North Shropshire.

Naomi said: “We started the Women & Girls’ softball side in 2018 and the squad has gone from strength to strength ever since. We now field sides in both women’s formats, both the softball and hardball summer leagues and the winter indoor leagues. I’m particularly pleased that we reached the finals day in our inaugural hard ball season. But I’m most proud of the way in which we play our cricket, which is always competitive but with the emphasis on fun, fair play and enjoyment.”

OCC’s talented young all-rounder, Oli Harrison received the Shropshire Disability Cricket Player of the Year Award in the S9 category. Special mention was made to the remarkable contribution of OCC’s Dick Wildgoose and his late brother, Fred, in growing disability cricket in England, which began at OCC thanks to their determined efforts.

Both Andrew and Naomi have been invited to the ECB Coach Awards night in Coventry later this month in recognition of their top County awards.