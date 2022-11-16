Ellesmere College makes top 100 in UK cricket guide for sixth year running

Ellesmere College has retained its place in the Top 100 Senior Schools for cricket in the UK for the sixth year running.

Cricketers at Ellesmere College

The College has been chosen from a record number of entries to feature in the prestigious 2023 Cricketer Schools Guide as a result of providing the best cricketing opportunities available nationally.

The enviable record dates back to 2018 and has firmly established the College among the nation’s cricketing elite – underlining its highly successful Cricket Academy and Player Pathway programme as a centre of excellence for youngsters keen to develop their talents in the sport alongside their academic studies.

- Advertisement -

The guide, compiled by the world’s number one cricket magazine The Cricketer, lists the top 100 Senior, top 50 Prep and Junior schools and top 20 all-girls schools in the UK, which are selected against an extensive set of criteria including facilities, coaching and fixture programmes.

Gareth Owen, Ellesmere College Cricket Academy Director, said: “We are proud to have been named in the top 100 in this prestigious national guide for the sixth year running – it’s an amazing achievement and one which recognises the success of our Cricket Academy.

“Cricket is an integral and inclusive part of the sports provision at Ellesmere College and the Academy provides the ideal environment for young players, regardless of their ability, to achieve their full potential through a comprehensive Player Pathway coaching programme and culture of self improvement.

“We provide access to first class facilities, high performance coaching, regular structured training and conditioning, and competitive competition alongside academic support which is delivered as part of a year-round cricket development programme.

“The Academy continues to be extremely successful, a centre of excellence that most schools in the country can only dream of and one which receives high levels of enquiry interest from prospective students and their parents.

“Retaining our place in the Guide is a testament to everyone’s efforts at the school in ensuring that we are continuing to offer the best opportunities possible in this mainstream sport.”

Ellesmere College has a proud cricketing tradition and has links with Shropshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire County Cricket programmes. It’s also playing a leading role as a cricketing hub in the local community, providing opportunities to boys and girls of all abilities.

The Cricketer magazine editor Huw Turbervill said: “I’ve read some inspirational stories working on this year’s guide. These really are tomorrow’s heroes today.”