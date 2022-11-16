Bridgnorth Golf Club win Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association Handicap League

A team from Bridgnorth Golf Club have won the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association Handicap League 2022, beating Hawkstone Park GC in a thrilling final at Mile End GC.

Vanessa Statham, Angela Hinton, Sally Weaver (Captain), Marlyn Radford, Paulette Morris and Suzanne Huxley

The first four games finished 2 – 2 leaving the last pair still playing to determine the win.

Paulette Morris took her opponent to the 20th hole in a nail biting finish to seal the victory for Bridgnorth.

The ladies had played The Shropshire and Shrewsbury in the first round followed by Arscott in the semi-final to qualify for the final against Hawkstone Park.

The Handicap League Shield was first played for in 1971 and since then Bridgnorth Golf Club have only won it 4 times, the last being in 2007, so this is a great 2022 success story.