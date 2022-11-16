9.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Now Playing:

Bridgnorth Golf Club win Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association Handicap League

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A team from Bridgnorth Golf Club have won the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association Handicap League 2022, beating Hawkstone Park GC in a thrilling final at Mile End GC.

Vanessa Statham, Angela Hinton, Sally Weaver (Captain), Marlyn Radford, Paulette Morris and Suzanne Huxley
Vanessa Statham, Angela Hinton, Sally Weaver (Captain), Marlyn Radford, Paulette Morris and Suzanne Huxley

The first four games finished 2 – 2 leaving the last pair still playing to determine the win.

Paulette Morris took her opponent to the 20th hole in a nail biting finish to seal the victory for Bridgnorth.

- Advertisement -

The ladies had played The Shropshire and Shrewsbury in the first round followed by Arscott in the semi-final to qualify for the final against Hawkstone Park.

The Handicap League Shield was first played for in 1971 and since then Bridgnorth Golf Club have only won it 4 times, the last being in 2007, so this is a great 2022 success story.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP