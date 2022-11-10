Ellesmere College hot-shots hit Commonwealth team target

Students from Ellesmere College have shot to stardom with a string of impressive shooting performances at national and international level.

Anna Maughan has regularly competed at national and international level

And, not to be outdone, Ellesmere College Shooting Academy coaches Tom Rylands and Mark Parry have also been successful representing GB and Wales – winning several medals.

16-year-old Francine Gilmore and 17-year-old Anna Maughan have been regularly competing at national and international level and have won both junior and senior awards. Both were recently selected to represent England at the Commonwealth Shooting Federation championships, normally a precursor to the Commonwealth Games.

Mr Rylands said: “Ellesmere pupils past and present, as well as staff, enjoyed considerable success at the Commonwealth Shooting Federation European Division Championship.

“We are incredibly proud of them all and excited to see their development in the coming years.

“Anna was a bronze medalist in the ladies 50m prone rifle, Francine was a bronze medalist in the 10m air pistol, Old Ellesmerian Alan Bain won silver in the men’s 50m prone rifle with current Ellesmere rifle coach Mark Parry winning on the very last shot of the final!

“These are amazing achievements which reflect the talents and high standards of Ellesmere College Shooting Academy.

“Anna’s other successes this summer have included a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle and a team bronze and a team silver medal in the 50m prone rifle at the GB Junior International at Bisley.

“At the NSRA Bisley Centenary Shoot she won: The Anglo American Challenge plate (for the 100-yards weekend aggregate), the Samovar Trophy for Leading Junior in the 50m competition, bronze medal in the 100-yards week aggregate, and the Tracey Wilkes Memorial Trophy for the leading woman in the army, or cadet force

“She also won the David Allsop Memorial for the leading Junior Army Cadet and was placed third overall in the B class. She will move up to A class next year – a great achievement given her age.

“Francine finished the qualification round at the Commonwealth Shooting Federation European Division Championship in sixth place, with the top eight going through to the final – turning in a tremendous performance to finally take the bronze medal – considering she is still only 16-years-old.

“She was then selected to be in one of the two England pairs teams for the Saturday competition. Both England teams came through to the final four with Fran and her partner Matt Reed successful in winning the bronze medal.”

Alumni Alan Bain represented Great Britain against the USA in the Pershing Trophy while Mr Rylands travelled to Canada with the GB team and won several competitions. He also shot against Canada and USA in all three major matches, winning two out of three.