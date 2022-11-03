National success for Ellesmere College Golf Academy

Ellesmere College Golf Academy is celebrating another successful year with a string of individual and team successes, including being ranked fifth in the national standings.

Members of the golf team Charlie Ashbrook, Marcus Wildblood, Jonjo Ashbrook

A team of Academy students reached the Independent Schools Golf Association (ISGA) National Match Play final after winning the area round, finished third in the Nett competition at the ISGA Scottish Open and were unbeaten in every friendly match they competed in during the season.

The team consisted of Jonjo Ashbrook, Charlie Ashbrook and Marcus Wildblood, all playing an impressive role in the successes while on the individual front, Jonjo picked up several tournament wins.

The Ellesmere College Golf Academy offers girls and boys of all standards from eight to 18 the opportunity to choose from a range of programmes designed to enhance each stage of their golfing journey.

Rob Ashbrook, PGA Advanced Professional and Head Coach of the Golf Academy, said: “It has been another amazing year for the Academy and our golfers. The academy continues to go from strength to strength – offering many youngsters the opportunity to play and develop their golfing skills.

“As of this month the Academy is ranked fifth in the ISGA rankings for Great Britain, a tremendous achievement and a climb of 20 places on where we were just two years ago. Our team also won the ISGA Match Play area final and reached the national final at Formby Golf Club.

“We won the ISGT Northern Schools Open team event at Carden Park Golf Club, which qualified us for the national final at Dundonald Links Golf Club in Scotland where we finished third. Jonjo made it a double success for the Academy by winning the individual trophy at both Carden Park and Dundonald Links where he also picked up valuable Amateur World Rankings Points.

“The Academy team finished third in the team nett competition at the ISGA Scottish Open and was unbeaten throughout the season in all the friendly matches we competed in.

“Jonjo also won the ISGT Schools tournament at Blackwell Golf Club, was best individual in the three-day ISGT National Final and finished in the top 10 at the HG Trophy at the Warwickshire Golf Club.

“Charlie Boys came third in the nett competition at the ISGA Scottish Open and also had a third place finish at the nett competition at the ISGT Regional Final at Preston Golf Club. Charlie Ashbrook came third in the ISGT Regional final and seventh at the prestigious HMC Schools Singles Tournament held in Berkshire.

“It’s been a great season and congratulations go to all those members of Ellesmere College Golfing Academy for their achievements – we are now eagerly anticipating more success next year.”