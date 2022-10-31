Match Report: Hexagon Telford Tigers 10 – 1 Bees

Hexagon Telford Tigers returned to home ice after a disappointing defeat the previous evening to Swindon Wildcats.

Telford had won their previous meeting with Bees, scoring eight goals in the process and were looking to get back to winning ways at the first attempt. Bees had won against rivals Basingstoke in their previous game but had already played two games this weekend after playing on Friday and Saturday evening this weekend.

Tigers remained without Jonathan Weaver, Deakan Fielder and Jack Watkins.

Telford dominated from the start of the game and found themselves two goals ahead early on. A Corey Goodison shot from the blue line was tipped past Bees’ net minder Dan Weller-Evans by Jason Silverthorn. Then, Fin Howells forced a turnover, beat the Bees’ defence and shot through Weller-Evans to double the lead.

Bees hit back with a breakaway goal from Josh Martin but Tigers restored their two goal lead shortly after. Ryan Webb was serving a tripping penalty for Bees and the puck broke to Vladimir Luka in the right circle, Luka back handed the puck over Weller-Evans’ blocker and into the net.

The final goal of the first period was scored by Telford. Brodie Jesson hit a spectacular shot from an acute angle and beat Weller-Evans who didn’t see the shot until it had gone past him.

Midway through the second period Telford scored a fifth goal and a second power play goal of the game. Goodison’s shot was blocked and landed perfectly for Howells to shoot home for his second of the game. As the second period entered the final minute Tigers scored a sixth goal. Howells completed his second hat trick of the season with a shot that hit Weller-Evans’ glove and dropped behind him into the net.

Scott McKenzie scored a seventh goal for Telford at the start of the third period. Jake Price picked up the puck at centre ice and skated around the Bees’ goal and sent a pass across the crease for McKenzie to deflect home. Lukas Price then scored two goals in three minutes for Telford. The first one saw the young Tigers’ forward get the last touch of the puck in a goalmouth scramble for the eighth goal and then hit a shot that bobbled over Weller-Evans’ blocker for Tigers’ ninth.

Back up net minder Ryan Lewis replaced Brad Day in goal for the last ten minutes of the game.

The final goal of the contest was scored in the last minute when Jesson scored his second of the game with a low shot.

Final Score: Hexagon Telford Tigers 10 Bees 1.

Scorers: Jason Silverthorn, Fin Howells (3), Vladimir Luka, Brodie Jesson (2), Lucas Price (2) and Scott McKenzie.

Man of the match: Fin Howells.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “It was a good result, which probably flattered us to be honest. We got the lead early on and kept it well, ending the first period 4-1 up but I think the game was tougher than the score suggests. The Bees worked hard, tracked very well on their back pressure and made it difficult coming through the neutral zone.

“I shuffled the lines part way through the second period as I didn’t think we were using the puck well and through the third period it was good to be able to use the bench in different roles.

“It’s been a long week with five games in eight days.”