Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do welcome two new black belts into their ranks

Busy students at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have cause for celebration this month as they welcome two new black belts into their ranks.

Ava Martin, Lottie Martin, Instructor Gary Plant

Ava and Lottie Martin, aged 11 and 14 are the latest students from the club to be promoted to black belt.

The girls started their training at another club and transferred to Mr Plant’s tuition after the first lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the girls have shown great levels of perseverance and tenacity by maintaining and improving on their training standards despite various setbacks.

Plant said, “Ava and Lottie joined us keen to grade but they have respected my decision to train for a longer time first, in order to build on their strength and preparation, as well as all the delays and change of rules that have come with the pandemic.

“Since joining us they have passed two colour belt grades and now as black belts, they have really matured and developed as students. Ava and Lottie are the first female students to achieve black belt since I took over the club in 2012 and I am really proud of them.”