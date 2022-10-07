Shropshire man wins prestigious Gravel Bike Title

A Shropshire man has claimed a prestigious national biking title in his very first attempt at the competition – beating fellow riders in the final metres of the event.

Chris Pook is now the British Masters Gravel Cycling Champion after winning the 35-39 year age group

The Kings Cup, held in Suffolk last month, is considered to be the ultimate biking festival for gravel cycling. Increasing in popularity the sport is performed on a variety of off road terrain ranging from root strewn single track, gravel fire roads, hard pack mud and even sand.

Shrewsbury’s Chris Pook is now the British Masters Gravel Cycling Champion after winning the 35-39 year age group – with less than 12 months in the sport under his belt after switching from road racing to the rougher terrain in 2022.

The Kings Cup was his first serious attempt at taking the title where riders have to compete a 15.6km track in the Kings Forest near Bury-St-Edmunds, racing for approximately two hours.

Chris, who has been training for the competition in the Shropshire Hills, races for Holohan Coaching Race Team, founded by professional coach and former pro rider Liam Holohan, who delivers various training packages to people wanting to improve and excel in cycling across all terrains.

At 6’ 4” Chris said his height definitely helps him on fairly flat gravel course as he is used to racing in close proximity to other riders, enjoys holding the racing line, and a sprint finish is one of his strengths. He has also been working with Liam Holohan on the skills and techniques required to move from road biking to off road surfaces. Holohan Coaching also look after Ollie Hayward who recently placed second overall in GB Duro, a multi-day extreme off road endurance race, ultimately won by round the world record holder Mark Beaumont.

Chris said he was delighted at his success in Suffolk and knew going into the event what to expect.

“It’s a very technical sport, you are making calculations all the time, regarding the terrain and your opponents, you need to remain very alert. With seven km to go another competitor took the front and held a high pace which was perfect as it stopped other competitors attacking.

“The end of the race was very close and knowing that the sprint would be into a headwind I let two guys past going into the last technical section as I wanted to come off the wheel in the sprint to the line, only catching the last one with meters to go!’’

“I used to only do road cycling but have moved to gravel and mountain biking like a lot of other people. You can race on lots of different terrains, generally off roads so away from cars and you will struggle to find a better training ground than the Shropshire Hills!’’

“Gravel riding is really taking off in popularity because there’s just so much you can do from endurance challenges, single day races or just getting off the beaten track and enjoying the countryside with friends,” he added.

Chris is sponsored by Holohan Coaching, Beaumont Lawrence Insurance Brokers and Unvented Components.