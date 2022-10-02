Match Report: Basingstoke Bison 2 – 1 Hexagon Telford Tigers

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced back to back road games this weekend, with the first game a trip to Basingstoke to take on the Bison.

Tigers had won their last three games but travelled to the game without Jonathan Weaver, Deakan Fielder, Nick Oliver and Ryan Lewis.

A very close first period saw only one goal. The hosts took the lead whilst on the power play after Bayley Harewood was called for hooking. Aidan Doughty scoring for the Bison by getting the faintest of touches to a Marcel Balaz shot, which was enough to send the puck underneath Brad Day in the Tigers’ goal to open the scoring.

Tigers hit back midway through the second period with a power play goal of their own. Zack Milton was serving a holding the stick penalty when Jason Silverthorn combined with Danny Rose to allow Vladimir Luka to fire a fierce shot past Alex Mettam in the Basingstoke goal.

The third period was as close as the previous two with both teams going close on numerous occasions. With ten minutes of the game left, Basingstoke scored. Balaz broke away from the Tigers’ defence and shot low past Brad Day to put the Bison in front. Tigers were relentless in the pursuit of an equaliser but ran out of time and fell to their second defeat of the season.

Tigers travel to Peterborough next, for another tough road game.

Final Score: Basingstoke Bison 2 Hexagon Telford Tigers 1.

Scorers: Vladimir Luka.

Man of the match: Corey Goodison.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “The players put in a very good shift tonight, I can’t fault them. We all played with a huge amount of passion, commitment and did the little things at a very good level in a rink that’s always been a tough place for us to play and find a solid performance in.

“We got a very good performance from the whole team. On another night we would be coming home with the points and we certainly feel we deserved something from the game.

“We now go into another tough rink tomorrow and we go again!”